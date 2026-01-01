NEWS Lisa Rinna sparks speculation she was drugged at Traitors party Newsdesk Share with :





Lisa Rinna may have been drugged at The Traitors premiere party.



TMZ reports that Rinna's The Traitors co-star Colton Underwood became concerned at the extent of her inebriation, even though she had not had much to drink. Underwood notified her team, who took her out of the party, according to the outlet.



The party, which took place on 8 January, was held to celebrate the launch of Season 4 of the US version of the reality TV show where strangers live in a castle and compete to win a cash prize.



The Melrose Place and Real Housewives alum and Underwood were at odds during the filming of the show, and Rinna confronted him about his behaviour when they reunited to film the reunion earlier this month.



Last month, she also labelled Underwood a "stalker" in a Threads post, after learning about his past restraining order scandal.



Underwood's ex Cassie Randolph requested a restraining order against him, accusing him of stalking and harassing her, in September 2020. The exes, who met on ABC's The Bachelor, dated for less than two years before they decided to call it quits in May 2020.



Although a judge signed off on the temporary restraining order against Underwood, Randolph eventually decided to drop it in November 2020.



Underwood, a former NFL player, came out as gay after he broke up with Randolph, and is now married to Jordan C Brown, with whom he has a son.

