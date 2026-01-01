Sarah Michelle Gellar confirms demise of Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has been scrapped.

Star Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed that the planned project had been axed.

"So, I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me," the actor shared in an Instagram video on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale," she continued, referring to the streamer that had initially backed the series.

Thanking Chloé Zhao, who was attached to direct the project, Gellar added, "I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish yet affordable boots, and thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her, and how much she means not only to me, but to all of you. And this doesn't change any of that."

Gellar closed her candid message, stating, "And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you could still beep me," a reference to a fan-favourite quote by her character, Buffy Summers.

Buffy aired for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and was followed by Angel, a spinoff series that ran from 1999 to 2004.

Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head, David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendon, James Marsters, Eliza Dushku and Seth Green were among others in the main Buffy cast, as well as Michelle Tractenberg, who died at the age of 39 in 2025.

The reboot was set to focus on a new slayer, with Gellar appearing in a recurring role and serving as executive producer.

Other actors signed on for the project included The Lowdown's Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Nova, the new Slayer; Severance's Sarah Bock; and Major Crimes' Daniel Di Tomasso.