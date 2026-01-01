Shia LaBeouf sparks scene in hotel lobby wearing only his boxers

Shia LaBeouf has been spotted in his underwear inside the lobby of a hotel in Rome.

The heavily tattooed actor, who was arrested in connection with a Mardi Gras brawl last month, was filmed bare-chested and clad only in a pair of black boxer briefs as he asked strangers for a light for his cigarette.

In a short clip obtained by the Daily Mail, LaBeouf appears frustrated as he asks people standing nearby, "Come on bro, give me a f**king match. You got a match?" with an unlit cigarette between his lips.

The episode comes shortly after the Transformers star was granted permission to travel to Italy while out on bail, for his father's baptism.

LaBeouf's request to fly to Italy "for religious purposes, including his father's baptism" from 1 to 8 March was initially denied by a judge, but a second attempt was successful. The Guardian reported that LaBeouf's request to travel to Italy was granted on 4 March.

LaBeouf was arrested on two counts of misdemeanour battery on 17 February following an alleged fight outside a bar in New Orleans' French Quarter.

He was released the same day, but was later ordered to pay a $100,000 (£75,000) bond after the judge learnt about alleged homophobic slurs the actor had used during the incident, according to the outlet.