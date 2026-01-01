Miley Cyrus believes headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show would be 'too much pressure'

Miley Cyrus doesn't know if she would accept an offer to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show because the gig feels like "too much pressure".

The Flowers hitmaker, who is the current favourite to headline next year's show, admitted to Variety that she doesn't know if she could mentally handle the pressure of performing to millions of viewers.

When asked if she would accept the offer, the 33-year-old replied, "I always think the Super Bowl feels like too much pressure. I would have to do the mental work of making it not about the Super Bowl, because then you?can't?help but go, 'It's millions of people, and it's the most-watched thing in the world.'"

However, Miley noted that she would consider it if she could take a similar approach to the Halftime Show as with her upcoming Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special.

"If I could find a way to make it exactly what the Hannahversary was - taking a journey through the discography and appreciating each song, each era for what it is - I think I could find it in myself," she concluded.

This year's Halftime Show was headlined by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in February, with surprise performances by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga. The show was watched by an average of 128.2 million people in the United States alone, and received 4.16 billion views across TV and digital platforms worldwide in the first 24 hours.

Miley previously headlined a TikTok tailgate party at the 2021 Super Bowl, performing hits like Wrecking Ball and We Can't Stop.

During her interview with Variety, the Midnight Sky singer credited Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), a type of psychotherapy based on guided eye movement, with curing her stage fright. However, that doesn't mean she wants to tour again.

"I actually miss and love live shows," she shared. "But me being on the road for six months out of the year and leaving my family and my normalcy and my routine is just not best for me."?

Miley will star in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Disney+ on 24 March.