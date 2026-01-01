Kevin Spacey agrees settlement with sexual assault accusers ahead of civil trial

Kevin Spacey has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with his accusers ahead of an upcoming civil trial.

The House of Cards actor was set to go to trial at London's High Court later this year after being sued by three men for alleged sexual assault.

However, he has avoided a new trial by settling out of court with his accusers - actor Ruari Cannon, who waived his right to anonymity, and two others who did not. The claims relate to alleged incidents between 2000 and 2013.

According to a court order revealed by the PA news agency on Wednesday, Judge Christina Lambert ruled on 13 March that the legal proceedings should be frozen, "the parties having agreed to the terms of settlement as set out in the confidential schedule".

Details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Two of the men involved in the civil trial were also part of the criminal trial against Spacey in 2023. The American Beauty star was cleared of all nine sexual offence charges during that trial.

One man alleged that the 66-year-old "deliberately assaulted" him on about 12 occasions between 2000 and 2005.

Meanwhile, the other anonymous accuser claimed that he was assaulted in 2008 after meeting Spacey through a workshop at London's Old Vic theatre, where the Oscar winner served as artistic director between 2004 and 2015.

Old Vic actor Cannon alleged that Spacey groped him at the after-party following the press night of Sweet Bird of Youth in 2013.

Cannon also sued Old Vic officials, and both parties reached an out-of-court settlement earlier this month.

"Ruari Cannon and the Old Vic have reached a mutually agreed out-of-court settlement, the precise terms of which are confidential," the statement reads. "This settlement has been agreed without any admission of liability, having regard to the costs and impact on all parties of continuing litigation."

Spacey fell from grace in 2017 when he was first accused of sexual misconduct. He has always denied allegations of wrongdoing.