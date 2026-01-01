Ryan Gosling recalls Harrison Ford 'housing like 15' painkillers after filming fight scene

Ryan Gosling has recalled how Harrison Ford "housed like 15" painkillers after they filmed a fight scene for Blade Runner 2049.

During an interview for Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast this week, The Fall Guy actor had nothing but praise for his co-star in the 2017 sci-fi epic.

"I always say, like, 'Never meet your heroes unless they're Harrison Ford.' He's as cool as you want him to be," he gushed.

Ryan went on to recount how Harrison, 83, seemingly took more than the prescribed dose of ibuprofen pills after they had shot an action sequence for Blade Runner 2049.

"He punched me one time in a scene and then when they brought me ice for my face, he took the ice away, he put his fist in it, and he said, 'I forgive you,'" the 45-year-old remembered. "And then they brought me Advil. I went to take two Advil and he took the whole thing, and he housed like 15 of them. He's not like us. He could just house half a bottle of Advil as a joke. He doesn't care."

Elsewhere in the chat, Ryan also repeated a story Harrison had told him about the time he stapled his hat to his head while playing Indiana Jones in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark.

"He's riding. His hat kept coming off. He's riding the horse. He stapled it to his head. They were trying to tape it and he said, 'Forget it. Give me a stapler.' And he stapled it to his head," he sighed, emphasising: "He's not like us. He's that guy."

In an interview for GQ in 2023, Harrison confirmed the story, even displaying the scarring he had on his head from the staples.

Ryan is currently promoting his new movie, Project Hail Mary, which opens in theatres from Thursday.