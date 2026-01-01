Labrinth quit Euphoria after he felt 'creative camaraderie' start to 'deteriorate'

Labrinth has revealed that he walked away from Euphoria after the sense of family and "creative camaraderie" on the show started to "deteriorate".

The British musician, who wrote the score and several songs for the first two seasons of the HBO drama, cast doubt over his involvement in the third season in March when he declared "f**k Euphoria" on Instagram.

In a follow-up post earlier this month, Labrinth clarified that he "decided to remove" his music from the new season because he doesn't "let people treat (him) like s**t".

Breaking his silence in an interview with GQ, the Earthquake hitmaker shared that he and creator Sam Levinson eventually lost their creative equilibrium to the point where he no longer felt respected.

Labrinth, real name Timothy McKenzie, also revealed that the atmosphere on the set changed over the seasons as the show's stars - such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer - became more famous.

"You could see it with the cast. In the first season, nobody had an agent, nobody had a manager," he noted. "And then (by the) second season, there was more Winnebagos. More red Skittles separated from the rest of the bunch. Everybody's slowly turning into their own Louis Vuitton Bag: you have more popularity, more people are saying your name, so you can now treat everyone like s**t."

"I just felt that the family and the fluidity started to deteriorate, and the creative camaraderie started to dissipate, and it felt like it was happening for no reason," he continued. "It felt like I had offended people for no reason."

The Emmy winner added that he's "very open" and "made attempts to communicate" and clear the air.

"And when I feel like people are acting funny, I'm just like, No, I can't do it," he stated. "So for me it was like, Okay, cool. I know this is done, for me."

The Let The Shine singer admitted his "out of character" Instagram posts were meant to set the straight record amid rumours that he'd been let go from the show, adding, "(My) thought process was like, I need to make it clear that I'm out. This has got nothing to do with me getting pushed out or thrown out. I'm going."

Labrinth clarified that he was still attached to the series when famed composer Hans Zimmer was brought in to work on season three. However, he rejected the notion that he felt sidelined, insisting that he was "fine" with being less involved than before.

Now that Euphoria season three is on the air, Labrinth told the outlet he has no hard feelings and is happy to "cheerlead" the show and "genius" Levinson from the sidelines.

The showrunner did not comment on the story, but previously told Rolling Stone that he wanted "an old-fashioned Hollywood Western score" for season three and described Labrinth as "an incredible collaborator".

Euphoria airs weekly on HBO every Sunday.