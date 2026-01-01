Dan Stevens will direct 'when the right thing comes together'

Dan Stevens still harbours ambitions to direct.

The 43-year-old actor has indicated that he is entering a "new era" as a performer and could be getting behind the camera before long.

Stevens told IndieWire: "I'm definitely developing some things that I hope to bring to fruition soon. I'm keen not to rush into it, but when the right thing comes together.

"It feels like a bit of a new era will emerge. In the meantime, I'm really excited to be developing stuff as a producer. Some of that stuff I might direct, some of it I won't, but we'll see. That's been a really exciting new chapter."

Stevens has featured in an eclectic mix of projects during his acting career and revealed that he is desperate to tackle a Western.

The Downton Abbey star said: "I haven't really done a Western. I would f*** with a Western. I've definitely read some over the years, but none of them have quite grabbed me. I'm waiting to find one.

"I love watching them and I love it as a genre, but as an Englishman, we don't often get invited to those ultra-American type roles. But sometimes we do! Yeah, let's put that out there."

Meanwhile, Stevens is set to reprise his role as vet Trapper in the Monsterverse movie Godzilla x Kong: Supernova – after the character first appeared in the 2024 picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – and is happy to feature in a supporting part.

The Beauty and the Beast actor said: "I think people care more about Godzilla and Kong than they do about the human characters really, which is what you come to learn when you start playing these roles.

"But that said, I have had a lot of fun with Trapper. He's a great character. I was very grateful to Adam Wingard for getting me into that whole Monsterverse. Listen, if I can take Kong's tooth out or help extract something from a Titan's belly if they've got a bit of a tummy ache, then I'm happy to do that."

Stevens will also collaborate with Wingard on the upcoming action-horror film Onslaught and claims that he has a "bonkers" involvement in the movie, which features Adria Arjona in the lead role.

He explained: "Ultimately, it's Adam Wingard back on form, returning to a bats*** action-thriller in the desert, which is where I first met him and fell in love with him.

"This time, Adria Arjona, who is incredible, is our lead and has done an amazing job. People are going to really enjoy what she's brought to the movie, I won't say any more than that. But my contribution is, typically, bonkers."