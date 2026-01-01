Beatles drama series Hamburg Days starts shooting in Liverpool and Germany

The key cast for drama series Hamburg Days, about The Beatles' early days in the German city, has been revealed.

The news comes as the six-parter started filming in Hamburg, Munich and Liverpool.

The series leads include Rhys Mannion, who starred in the suspense drama It Is in Us All, as John Lennon; Liverpudlian singer/songwriter Ellis Murphy as Paul McCartney; Rivals star Louis Landau as Stu Sutcliffe; and newcomers Harvey Brett as George Harrison and Patrick Gilmore as Pete Best.

The story is inspired by German artist, musician, and record producer Klaus Voormann's autobiography. Voormann was a close associate of The Beatles from their Hamburg days onwards.

According to the BBC's media centre, Hamburg Days is set in the 1960s in the smoke-filled clubs of Hamburg's St Pauli red-light district.

"The inexperienced young rock 'n' roll band from Liverpool team up with two young artists, Voormann and Astrid Kirchherr, played by Wild Republic's Luna Jordan and Casper von Bülow respectively. Together they help spark a transformation that turns a disorganised group of teenagers into the greatest music phenomenon the world has ever known."

The BBC has acquired the UK rights to the German/British collaboration for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. A release date for the show is yet to be announced.