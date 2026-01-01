Cate Blanchett to star alongside Selena Gomez in Brady Corbet's next film

Cate Blanchett will star alongside Selena Gomez and Michael Fassbender in The Brutalist director Brady Corbet's next film.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed during a masterclass at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday that she is "about to work with Brady Corbet on a film".

After Blanchett let the news slip, editors at Variety confirmed that she will star opposite Gomez and Fassbender.

While plot details are currently under wraps, Corbet has previously shared in interviews that The Brutalist follow-up will be an "X-rated" feature set in the '70s.

"The film spans from the 19th century into the present day - it's just predominantly focused on the '70s. The film is really, really genre-defying," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

At the Storyhouse screenwriting festival in Dublin, Ireland last month, the Vox Lux writer-director divulged further details.

"My new film is a film that is sort of about American mysticism and the history of the occult in America and I've been reading tons and tons of material about the migration of the cultist belief systems and structures," Corbet told the audience, reports Deadline. "I've started working with this fascinating guy called Mitch Horowitz, who is an occultist historian of America."

He also indicated that his next feature would be long, revealing that his script was 200 pages and they will be filming it in 50 days. By comparison, The Brutalist had a 165-page script and a three-and-a-half-hour runtime.

The film will be Corbet's fourth film after The Childhood of a Leader, Vox Lux and 2024's The Brutalist, for which he won the Best Director Golden Globe and BAFTA. The film was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, and won three awards, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody.

Gomez, who is best known for starring in Wizards of Waverly Place and Only Murders in the Building, was on the awards season circuit at the same time as Corbet for her 2024 movie Emilia Pérez. She has several projects coming up, including the thriller Spiral and a Linda Ronstadt biopic.

Meanwhile, Blanchett will next be seen in the sci-fi comedy Alpha Gang, the drama Sweetsick, and the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2.