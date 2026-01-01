Bette Midler, 80, lands ‘chaotic’ new film role

Bette Midler is heading back into the world of fairytales, with the 80-year-old actress and singer joining Netflix’s upcoming animated feature Steps as a chaotic new version of the Fairy Godmother.

The film, directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, reimagines the classic Cinderella story from the perspective of the so-called villains.

Amanda Seyfried will voice Cinderella, while Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu will play evil stepsisters Lilith and Margot.

The project arrives as Netflix continues expanding its animated slate and fairytale reinventions, with audiences increasingly drawn to revisionist retellings centred on misunderstood female characters.

Bette said about the project: “The beloved Fairy Godmother, the wholesome Fairy Godmother, the one with all the good intentions, has been around for a long, long time. This particular version of the Fairy Godmother has good intentions, but she’s a little bit of a bumbler and she’s a little bit of a schemer. I’m thrilled to be part of this film! And I’m thrilled to be with this cast!”

Bette remains one of Hollywood’s most recognisable entertainers after decades spanning film, television and music. She is best known for films including Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club and Beaches, while recent years have seen renewed interest in Hocus Pocus following the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

Fans have continued to speculate about the future of the franchise after reports of further development discussions surrounding the Sanderson sisters.

Amanda, meanwhile, continues a busy period in her career following acclaimed performances in The Dropout and Mamma Mia!.

Ali has remained in the spotlight after her Emmy-winning success with Beef, while Stephanie received widespread acclaim for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

According to Netflix, the story of Steps follows Lilith after she is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand.

During the chaos, she accidentally transforms her sister Margot into a frog, leaving the kingdom under the control of a “prince-obsessed mean girl”.

Lilith is then forced to join Cinderella and a troll in an attempt to save the kingdom and repair the fractured fairytale.

Director Alyce said in comments to Netflix’s Tudum: “This story is, at its core, about two very different sisters – one who fits perfectly into this fairy tale kingdom and one who doesn’t – realising they’re more alike than different.”

She added: “It’s such a personal story for me because, growing up as an awkward, artsy Taiwanese kid in suburban New Jersey, I often felt like an outsider, like ‘happily ever after’ wasn’t meant for me.

“I wanted to create a film for everyone who has ever felt like they didn’t belong – and show how a single act of kindness can change everything.”