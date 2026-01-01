Kaitlin Olson pays tribute to late father: 'My forever favourite person'

Kaitlin Olson has announced the death of her father, Donald Olson.

The actor and comedian paid a touching tribute via Instagram on Monday, sharing a carousel of photos and a lengthy note.

"As if everything that matters didn't just suddenly end," she wrote. "My dad died. My first love, my first protector and my forever favourite person."

The High Potential star revealed that Donald had "fought so hard and so long to stay with us".

"I hate words right now," she continued. "None are good enough to describe who he was. The luckiest thing to happen to me in this lifetime was getting him as my dad. Maybe the second was the gift of holding him on his way out. I love you, Daddy. I will keep all my promises. Just like you," she concluded.

Olson is married to Rob McElhenney, whom she met on the set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history.

McElhenney created the show and plays Mac, while Olson plays Deandra 'Sweet Dee' Reynolds.

The couple kept their romance secret during the production of Season 2 to avoid disrupting the show's dynamic. They got engaged in 2007 and tied the knot in September 2008. They share two sons.