Charles Spencer marries girlfriend Cat Jarman

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has tied the knot for the fourth time.

The 9th Earl Spencer married the archaeologist and fellow author in an intimate ceremony in Sedona, Arizona on Friday 15 May.

"We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection," they said in a joint statement shared with HELLO! and People. "Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life."

Wedding photographs released to the press show the newlyweds posing in front of Sedona's famed landmark Cathedral Rock. Jarman, 43, wears a pale blue gown while Spencer, 61, wears a dark suit with a light blue shirt.

The pair first met when the famous author and broadcaster was asked to review Jarman's 2021 book on the Vikings, and they later worked together on archaeological digs and started co-hosting The Rabbit Hole Detectives historical podcast. They confirmed their relationship in October 2024.

Spencer, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, has been married three times before and has seven children.

He was first married to Victoria Lockwood, the mother of his eldest four children, between 1989 and 1997, and Caroline Freud, with whom he has two children, between 2001 and 2007.

He was then married to Canadian philanthropist Karen Spencer, the mother of his 13-year-old daughter Lady Charlotte Diana, from 2011 until their separation in April 2024. Their divorce was finalised in December last year.

During the tumultuous breakdown of their marriage, Jarman filed a lawsuit against Karen, claiming that she misused private information by disclosing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. Karen denied liability and accused Spencer and Jarman of having an affair, allegations they also denied. The lawsuit was settled in late 2025.

Jarman was previously married to Tom Jarman, with whom she shares two sons.