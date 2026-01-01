John Travolta shares inspiration behind viral beret and glasses look

John Travolta has opened up about the bold new look he sported at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Last weekend, the actor-director made a splash at the French film event when he stepped out on the red carpet in a black suit accessorised with a white beret and wire-rimmed glasses.

Travolta then rocked a similar outfit at the photocall for his new movie, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, the following day.

The Grease star's fashion choices quickly went viral online, and during an interview for CNN on Monday, Travolta explained that he was inspired by "old-school" filmmakers.

"I said, 'I'm a director this time. You're an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director,'" he told the outlet, while wearing a brown suit and matching beret. "So, I looked up pictures from the '20, '30s, '40s, '50, '60s, and the old-school directors wore berets, and the glasses, and I thought, 'That's what I'm doing. I'm doing an homage to being a director, so I'm going to play the part of being a director.'"

Travolta went on to note that the beret will help him pinpoint exactly when and where he was when he reminisces about his experiences.

"I'll know, 'Oh, that was Propeller One-Way Night Coach, that was Cannes, that's when I won the Palme d'Or,' and I'll have a vividness of it," the 72-year-old smiled.

At this year's festival, organisers surprised Travolta with an honorary Palme d'Or, the equivalent of a lifetime achievement prize.

"This is beyond the Oscar," he declared in an acceptance speech, tearing up. "I can't believe this. This is the last thing I expected."

Propeller One-Way Night Coach marks Travolta's directorial debut. The film is based on his own 1997 children's novel of the same name.

The project will be released via Apple TV on 29 May.