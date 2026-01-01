Andie MacDowell honoured with Gracie Icon Award

Andie MacDowell has accepted the Icon Award at the 51st Annual Gracie Awards.

In doing so, the actor shared that she has maintained the "authenticity of a life well lived" by always learning and improving.

"This authenticity defines my life, and the storytelling that I love," MacDowell said on stage after Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly presented her with the award.

"I have had the absolute audacity to age. And I love everyone who has embraced it as much as I have. Thank you for letting me."

The Way Home star then thanked Hallmark for "championing roles for mature women". The channel also won best Made for Television Movie with A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.

Other notable moments included Kelly Rowland presenting her mother, Tina Knowles, with a Gracie for her audiobook Matriarch; Monica Lewinsky accepted for Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky; and Chrissy Teigen presented Jamie Kern Lima with Best Online Video Host.

Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, the ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire spotlighted women's contributions across journalism, podcasting, entertainment, sports and independent media.

Music legend Stevie Wonder made a surprise appearance to honour journalist Adai Lamar for coverage of the Los Angeles County fires. Four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton performed Remember Her Name.

A lunchtime ceremony to recognise local and student honorees will take place in New York City on 16 June.