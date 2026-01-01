Rosie O'Donnell reveals guilt over secret facelift

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the guilt she felt going under the knife for a secret facelift.

The comedian explained in a piece titled Decisions, posted to her social media, that she felt "shameful" about her privilege in the world, admitting that the cosmetic procedure "cost more money" than she has ever paid for a car.

"It's the gross excess that wounds me," the actor penned.

O'Donnell wasn't always on board with cosmetic surgery.

"I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. Not casually, morally. I thought it was a betrayal. Of feminism. Of aging. Of our team of women worldwide. And then I lost 50 pounds.

"I tried to be evolved about it, and say things like, 'This is natural. This is earned. And then, umm, how earned does it have to look?'"

O'Donnell's child Clay reportedly tried to talk her out of it, telling the talk show host she had "earned" her wrinkles.

"Which, first of all, rude," O'Donnell mused. "But also correct. Then Clay said, 'Young women look up to you.' And finally, with strong effect, 'I wouldn't be able to respect you if you did it.' And that one landed.

"I delayed the whole thing for months, just sitting with it, thinking," she detailed.

Ultimately, O'Donnell felt that people should have the power to do what they pleased with their own faces and bodies and the A League of Their Own star is pleased with her results.

"I wanted to still be me, just less haunted," O'Donnell expressed. "And I do look like me. A slightly more well-rested, emotionally stable version of me."

She added that "no one has noticed" the facelift.