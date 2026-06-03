Universal reveals £6billion UK theme park name

Universal United Kingdom Resort has been confirmed as the official name of Universal’s first theme park and resort in Britain.

The entertainment giant formally unveiled the name on Wednesday (03.06.26), with Comcast NBCUniversal committing more than £6 billion in investment as plans for the Bedfordshire attraction move a step closer to construction.

There was also confirmation the resort will open in 2031 on a 476-acre site south of Bedford.

The project received government approval in December and is expected to take around five years to build.

According to the UK government, Comcast NBCUniversal will invest more than £5 billion during construction and a further £1 billion over the resort’s first decade of operation.

The government has also pledged £1.3 billion towards local and regional infrastructure improvements, including transport links serving Bedford and the surrounding area.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for one of the largest tourism and leisure developments ever proposed in the UK.

Government and company projections suggest the resort will create approximately 28,000 jobs across construction, hospitality, entertainment and operations, while contributing an estimated £50 billion to the UK economy by 2055.

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said: “This unparalleled investment is a huge vote of confidence in the U.K. and puts rocket boosters under our entertainment industry.

“When it comes to creating world class experiences, the UK is second to none. We’re proud to be backing British industry, investing in local talent and partnering with powerhouses like Universal to create jobs, growth and opportunities across the UK.”

Construction work is expected to begin shortly, with more than 100 people already employed in the UK on the project.

The development will become Universal’s first theme park destination in Europe and joins the company’s existing portfolio of resorts in the United States and Asia.

Brian Roberts, chairman of Comcast, described the agreement as a landmark moment for the company’s British operations.

He said: “This historic partnership is a special moment for our company as we bring our first Universal theme park and resort to Europe.

“We have a long and proud history in the United Kingdom through Sky and NBCUniversal and look forward to creating a spectacular destination that supports the U.K. creative industries and brings joy to millions for generations to come.”

The project is being developed by Universal Destinations and Experiences, the division responsible for attractions based on some of the company’s biggest entertainment franchises.

While specific themed lands have yet to be announced, Universal’s parks around the world feature attractions inspired by globally recognised properties including Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Minions, Shrek, Fast and Furious and Nintendo.

Mark Woodbury, chairman and chief executive of Universal Destinations and Experiences, said: “Today marks a significant milestone on our journey to bring Universal United Kingdom Resort, featuring immersive storytelling, thrilling attractions and unparalleled creativity and innovation to the UK.

“This new theme park and resort will create so many new opportunities for the people of Bedford and beyond and allow us to share our distinct experiences with guests from around the world.”