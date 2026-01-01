Sharon Stone opens up about past experience of physical assault

Sharon Stone has claimed she was physically assaulted after being "hit from behind" by an unnamed perpetrator years ago.

During a wide-ranging interview for The Person Who Believed In Me podcast with David Begnaud, the Basic Instinct actress alleged she was the victim of a "felony" crime that occurred on an undisclosed date.

"I don't know how much I can tell about this. I was hit from behind," she began. "I didn't really know until 10 years later what had happened to me because I woke up. I was unconscious on the floor. The two couches were sideways. The coffee table was all over the place. It was sort of upside down. Everything that had been on the coffee table was all over the floor, and I didn't know how I got there."

Stone went on to describe how she put the pieces of the incident together in her mind amid a medical examination around a decade later.

The Casino star visited a doctor at a neck and spine clinic in California after she began experiencing a lot of pain.

"They were going to do some kind of injections into what they thought was arthritis in my neck and shoulders, and they had done all these preliminary x-rays of my thoracic rib cage and my neck and my shoulders and my spine, and the doctor came in, and he's like, 'We're not going to be able to do this surgery,'" the 68-year-old recounted. "I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' And he's like, 'Your thoracic rib cage is all fractured and scarred back together. It's clear that you were attacked and that what happened to you was a felony.'"

Begnaud asked Stone to name the alleged attacker, but she declined.

"I am not going to say publicly, but I am going to say that we did report and we did do everything," she added. "I had the opportunity to press charges, but because it had been a decade and because I'm a public figure, I decided not to."

In addition, Stone noted that she believed she had enough "circumstantial evidence to make sort of a case" but chose not to press charges because she "did not want that to be my legacy".

Representatives for the Hollywood icon have not yet commented further on the allegations.