Jennifer Lopez 'so proud' of twins for getting into college after battling ADHD

Jennifer Lopez has told how both her twins got into the colleges they wanted.

Her twins, Max, and Emme, now known as Oskar, recently graduated high school.

"I am so proud that they set goals for themselves," Lopez told Extra.

'They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard."

She told how they have been dedicated students. "I watched how hard they worked, from the time they were like... when school gets serious in the fifth grade, and they just worked hard. They have ADHD, and so they need to learn differently, and there were struggles and times, and I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they're good people."

The 56-year-old shares her twins with ex-husband, Marc Anthony. She had previously told how she felt emotional about them leaving school.

"Tomorrow one of them graduates (high school)," she said on Jimmy Kimmel. "Don't talk about it 'cause we start crying."