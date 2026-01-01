Sharon Stone reveals moment that ended her marriage

Sharon Stone has revealed the moment she knew her marriage was over.

The Basic Instinct star was diagnosed with tumours in her breasts in the early 2000s, and it was her husband's reaction to the doctor that led to divorce.

"I had had breast tumors, and one of them was bigger than the size of my entire left breast," the 68-year-old said on the Person Who Believe in Me podcast. "The doctor had come out to my house and said, 'Look, we think you should have a bilateral mastectomy. This is really bad.'"

She decided quickly that she would have "a bilateral because I'm not f**king around." She recalled, "My husband said, 'This is ridiculous,' and got up and left the room. ... He was furious.

"The doctor said to him, 'If I had more patients like her, we'd have more women alive today. You need to sit down.' I said, 'I make the decisions, not you.' That was the end of the marriage. That was it. He was done with me then, it was over."

She told how her husband thought she was "foolish" and "ridiculous" for deciding to remove her breasts. "He thought I was making too many decisions myself," she claimed.

She went ahead with the operation anyway. "I went to the hospital and I told them, 'We need to work this out.' I come in at night 'cause, obviously, the fame was too big a deal. They brought me in at night, they closed everybody's rooms [and] they brought me in," she said.

"By the time I came to, there were 10 (or) 12 people around my bed. I open my eyes and looked up and said, 'What is going on?'" she recalled of her recovery. "They went, 'You don't have cancer,' and I said, 'I know.'"

Although she didn't specifically name which husband she was talking about, the actress was married to Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1990, and Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004.