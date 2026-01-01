Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice break cover for cousin's wedding

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have shown up in support of their cousin, Peter Phillips, at his wedding to Harriet Sperling.

The outing marks one of the sisters' most prominent royal appearances in months and, according to Town and Country magazine, can be seem as a step in their gradual return to public life.

Once extremely socially active, the sisters have kept a low profile for most of this year as their parents, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, have been embroiled in a royal scandal.

Saturday's wedding was held at All Saints' Church in the small Gloucestershire village of Kemble in the Cotswolds.

Phillips, the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth and the only son of Princess Anne, married pediatric nurse and freelance writer Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony attended by several other members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The princesses' attendance comes amid the aftermath of a report by the National Audit Office, which revealed that King Charles is paying the rent for accommodation in royal palaces for his nieces, who are not working royals.

Phillips and Sterling made their public debut as a couple in May 2024 at the Badminton Horse Trials. They announced their engagement in August 2025.

Both bring children from previous marriages to their blended family. Peter has two teenage daughters, Savannah and Isla, with his first wife, Autumn Kelly. Harriet has a daughter, Georgina, from her marriage to Antonio St John Sperling. All three girls served as bridesmaids at the ceremony.