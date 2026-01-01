Ant-Man star Paul Rudd reflects on 'surreal' Marvel experience

Paul Rudd finds it "surreal" that he's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 57-year-old actor - who plays Ant-Man in the Marvel movies - stars in the upcoming Avengers Doomsday, which is out later this year, and Paul has reflected on his experience in the money-spinning film franchise.

Speaking to Variety, Paul shared: "It’s a surreal thing and an amazing thing to be a part of that.

"I feel like I’ve made friends with so many of the people over the years, and you mentioned how long it’s been and I think, wow, I’ve been with Marvel for a long time — more than I even realise — but I love whenever I see all the actors that I’ve worked with on these things several times, and there’s something unique to Marvel that is: It makes you feel like a kid."

Paul has worked with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh and Vanessa Kirby on the Marvel movies, and he's always relished the experience.

The Hollywood star explained: "When I look around and see all those actors in their superhero suits, there’s something about that that’s just cool.

"When you see Chris Hemsworth walking around dressed like Thor — or any of them, really — it’s like, wow, this is crazy. You’re aware of how many kids would freak out if they were able to see this."

Meanwhile, Paul previously explained that his dad inspired his approach to life.

The movie star's life philosophy was heavily influenced by a heartfelt conversation that he once had with his dad Michael, who died of cancer in 2008.

Paul - who is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in Hollywood - told People: "My dad and I would talk about this idea. If you are kind and nice to other people and treat them the way you would want to be treated, everything will be better."

Paul recalled having the heart-to-heart conversation with his dad before he passed away, and Michael's words have stuck with him ever since.

He shared: "We were having a kind of a tough time just as far as victims of the economy and everything else, and we started talking about religion and spirituality, because we were not a really religious family.

"He goes, 'I do believe that you should treat people the way you'd want to be treated. And if I do that, if there's anything else [after this life], I hope that covers it for me, that all bases are kind of covered.

"You're only here for a short while anyway, so try and do something that adds to the pot, that makes life a little bit easier for somebody else, and you're contributing to the world while you're here and not just taking what you can from it."