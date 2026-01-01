Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen put on united front after split

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen were photographed putting on a united front for their kids in their first sighting since their divorce announcement.

The American Pie star and his estranged wife were photographed eating dinner with their children, then linked arms while leaving the restaurant in New York City.

Biggs, who onlookers reported had experienced indigestion during the meal, appeared distressed at one point after leaving the venue and was forced to stop to rest as Mollen consoled him.

People magazine reported that Biggs and Mollen had parted ways after 18 years of marriage in May.

At the time, their rep insisted that they had separated on amicable terms and were devoted to co-parenting their sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, eight.

"They are very much connected," an insider told the outlet. "I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms."

The estranged couple met while working on the 2008 Howard Deutch-directed film My Best Friend's Girl.

They became engaged in January 2008 and tied the knot that April.

During an appearance on the What Matters With Liz podcast last month, Mollen admitted to feeling "brushed to the side" early on in her marriage to Biggs, due to his burgeoning fame.