Rosie O'Donnell shares concerns about returning to US for Tony Awards

Rosie O'Donnell has voiced her concerns about returning to the US for the 2026 Tony Awards, after President Trump threatened to revoke her citizenship.

The comedian moved to Ireland with her 13-year-old, Clay, in January 2025 after Trump won the 2024 presidential election. She was back on US soil on Sunday for the Tony Awards and told Page Six that she had already made sure she would have no issues getting back into America.

"I worried the first time I came back, whether that would be problematic, and I came alone without my child, who is 13 and has autism. She's my youngest of five," she shared of a trip she took to see her family in February.

"I wanted to make sure that if anything happened, it didn't happen in her presence, so it was fine, as it should be."

She added, "I'm an American citizen and always will be, and he can't really arrest American citizens without cause, and using freedom of speech is not a reason to be arrested in America."

In February, O'Donnell talked about making that secret return to the US for two weeks during her appearance on SiriusXM's Cuomo Mornings.

"I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country," she shared.

"I wanted to feel what it felt like. I wanted to hold my children again. And I hadn't been home in over a year."