Savannah Guthrie torture continues: 'I cry every morning on the way to work'

Savannah Guthrie became emotional as she explained to Jenna Bush Hager what it's been like going back to work while her mother, Nancy, is still missing.

"I can't really even look at you every day without crying," Guthrie said on the Today show. "You are my best friend and you know it's really hard to come back. I've been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will."

She added, "Sometimes, that's almost too much because I feel like to do the job, I gotta keep it together. But I'm happy to be back and it's like two hours of my day that - it's not that I'm not thinking about it, because I am - but it's something to do. It brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. It's not easy."

While Nancy is always on her mind, Guthrie added that going back to work has brought a "little respite". She said the team at Today is like family, and that if she had any other job, she wouldn't have even tried to go back.

"I just felt like, 'What else should I do?'" She said. "And my mom would've said the same: 'Just keep going, just keep going.'

"It's always with me," Guthrie shared. "I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home. I'm grateful to have good friends, and to be able to come to such a beautiful, joyous, and supportive place, and like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together."

On 1 February 2026, Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah, was kidnapped from her home in Catalina Foothills, a suburb of Tucson, Arizona.

Evidence recovered at the residence indicated that Guthrie had been taken against her will, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that he believed she had been abducted. A multi-agency investigation has so far failed to locate her.