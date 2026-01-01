NEWS Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater split Newsdesk Share with :





Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have quietly called it quits.

People magazine reports that the Wicked costars have ended their relationship after nearly three years of dating.



"It's amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways," the outlet cites a source as saying.



"They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months."



Grande has lately been focused on her Eternal Sunshine tour, which kicked off on 6 June, and the upcoming release of her album Petal on 31 July.



The Hate That I Made You Love Me singer and Slater were first linked in July 2023 after meeting on the set of Wicked. Grande played Glinda, and Slater starred opposite her as Boq.



They made their relationship Instagram official in November 2024 and appeared together at multiple promotional events for Wicked and Wicked: For Good over the past 18 months.



In November last year, Slater told Extra at the New York City premiere of the second Wicked film that "Ariana's performance is out of this world".



In March 2025, Grande offered a message of support for the final performance of Slater's off-Broadway play Marcel on the Train, which he co-wrote and starred in.



"Congratulations on a beautiful run of this very beautiful show," Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with heart emojis. "So very proud."



People reported back in November that the two were "making it work" despite busy schedules and were "incredibly supportive" of one another's careers.

