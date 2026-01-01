Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make red carpet debut at Tribeca

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have walked the red carpet together for the first time.

The Eye of the Tiger singer and the former Prime Minister of Canada stepped out at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of Perry's concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live In Paris.

The pair hit the red carpet outside the BMCC Theatre in New York City on the evening of Monday 8 June, and were seen showing off big smiles and sharing loving glances.

The couple's red carpet debut comes nearly a year after they sparked dating rumours after being seen dining together in Montreal in July 2025.

Perry and the former PM's romance quickly captured global attention, transitioning from a casual dinner date to a confirmed, high-profile relationship that included international trips and festival appearances.

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in August 2023.

Perry and her former partner Orlando Bloom confirmed the end of their nine-year relationship and engagement in June 2025, announcing that they were shifting their focus to co-parenting their daughter, Daisy.

Perry's film made its debut at the Tribeca event, which also featured a conversation with her after the screening.