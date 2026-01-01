Jane Fonda urges artists to get political: 'Be upstanders, not bystanders'

Jane Fonda has called on entertainment industry leaders to get more involved in politics.

During an appearance on The Daily Show on Monday night, the actress-activist told host Jon Stewart about Rise Up, Sing Out - an upcoming concert that will feature the likes of Rufus Wainwright and Patti Smith.

Organised by members of the Committee for the First Amendment, a collective of artists and cultural leaders, Jane explained that the aim of the event was to "celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by our First Amendment - of speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest".

"Music has always been part of movements, of resistance movements, the Civil Rights movement (in the '50s and '60s). We're going to do the music that gets people to rise up and speak out. Now is the time, this is the time, guys!" she declared. "We want to organise the entertainment industry to not cooperate with what is happening. Because our democracy is being destroyed. Our rights are being taken away."

Jane went on to explain that the Committee for the First Amendment was inspired by the original organisation, formed in 1947 by actors including Lucille Ball, Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, and her father, Henry Fonda.

"I'm my dad's daughter, it just took me a while," the 88-year-old joked.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Oscar-winner emphasised that she wants to encourage people to feel as though they are an "upstander and not a bystander".

"What we have to do is become living ambassadors to an irresistible future. Where everybody will be seen and respected by their government, where everybody feels taken care of. We're going to move the needle, we're going to change things... absolutely," she added. "Especially as artists, we can't function if we don't have freedom of expression. All of the freedoms that we've been guaranteed in our Constitution."

Rise Up, Sing Out will take place at The Town Hall in New York City on 14 June.