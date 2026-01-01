Eve Hewson filmed 'crazy' Disclosure Day scene in front of Barack Obama

Eve Hewson filmed her biggest and most complicated Disclosure Day scene in front of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The Irish actress, who plays Josh O'Connor's girlfriend Jane in the sci-fi film, has revealed that the politician came to visit his director friend Steven Spielberg at Steiner Studios in New York on what she considered to be the "biggest day" of her career.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, Hewson admitted she was already feeling "intimidated" about working with Colin Firth on their big shared scene that day, and the pressure multiplied that morning when she discovered that Obama would be visiting their set too.

The Bad Sisters star spoke to Obama on set for a while, thinking he might leave before her big moment, but then Spielberg summoned her to film it with him present.

"Steven turned to me and he was like, 'You're up, kid.' And I was like, 'Huh?' And he goes, 'No, we have to go shoot the scene now.' And I was like, 'But he's still here.' And he was like, 'Yeah, he's here to watch you act,'" she remembered.

"So I had to do this scene which is really complicated. When you see the movie, it's crazy that I did this in front of Obama. There's like loads of screaming and blood and sweat and tears."

Recalling Obama's reaction to her scene, Hewson added with a laugh, "He was like, 'Oh, Eve, where'd you get that scream? You stub your toe?'"

Hewson joked that her co-star O'Connor had to go home because he was "exhausted from being so charming" in front of Obama.

Disclosure Day marks a reunion for the Behind Her Eyes actress and Spielberg, who first worked together on the 2015 historical drama Bridge of Spies.

Recalling their initial Zoom conversation, Hewson said, "He was like, 'I've been watching you ever since we worked together and I'm so proud of you. I have this movie and I want you to read it.'"

She was hand-delivered the "top secret" script by a courier and had the weekend to read it, but she "wasn't allowed to tell anybody".

Disclosure Day, also starring Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo, will be released in U.K. cinemas on Wednesday.