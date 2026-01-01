Tyla joins cast of Toy Story 5, the Sub-Saharan edition

Tyla is set to make her movie debut in the Sub-Saharan edition of Toy Story 5.

The South African pop star will play an inflatable flamingo in the series' fifth outing.

Three years ago, Tyla tweeted, "Disney, hmu when you free," and her wish has finally been granted. The queen of A-Pop will be on screen - or her voice will - in cinemas from 19 June.

"Come and watch with your whole family because your girl Tyla is in the movie as the inflatable flamingo!" she told fans in a video posted to Disney Africa's Instagram accounts.

Tyla has revealed she was ecstatic when she got the call to join the Pixar family, noting in a YouTube video, "I just couldn't believe the offer was presented to me.

"I just grew up watching Toy Story, it's such a big movie in my family. My parents love it, my whole family loves it. We all love going to the cinema and watching every new one," she gushed.

Tyla isn't the only pop star making waves in Woody and Buzz's universe; Taylor Swift released I Knew It, I Knew You, a country song made for the film's soundtrack last week; and the American voice cast will also feature global sensation Bad Bunny as the character Pizza with Sunglasses.

Tyla is set to release her album A*Pop on 24 July, which includes her recent single She Did It Again featuring Zara Larsson.

On 11 and 12 June, she will perform at the opening ceremony for the 2026 World Cup in Inglewood, California.