Kunal Nayyar reveals truth behind bare-chested Big Bang Theory scene

Kunal Nayyar has revealed the truth behind bare-chested Big Bang Theory scene.

The actor was too "ripped" to play a shirtless nerd, he told the Official Big Bang Theory Podcast.

Nayyar, who played astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali for the entirety of the hit sitcom's 12-season run, explained he and co-star Johnny Galecki, playing physicist Leonard Hofstadter, had been shooting a scene in which they sat shirtless around a fire, chowing down on barbecued meats.

"At the end of the episode, we're around the fire," he recalled.

"Originally, when we shot that, our shirts were off, and Chuck yells 'cut', and he comes in."

He explained that both he and Johnny had been in particularly good shape at the time.

"Johnny had just finished or was still in the middle of his Broadway show The Little Dog Laughed," Nayyar remembered. "He was still ripped. And I was working out a lot at that time. I was in really good shape, because I was still young and my metabolism was good."

Director Chuck Lorre was quick to intervene.

"He's like, 'Guys, put the shirts back on, because these guys don't have gym bodies. Like these characters don't have gym bodies,'" Nayyar shared.

Playing academics with a stronger interest in science than in brute strength, both actors' characters were supposed to be somewhat out of shape.

Unfortunately, Nayyar said, it was the last time he was told to put his shirt back on, as his physique grew closer to the expected look as he aged.

"Consequently, I've taken off my shirt at least 10 times in the show," he confessed. "Never happened again."