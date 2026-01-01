Jeremy Allen White reveals whether The Social Reckoning has influenced him

Jeremy Allen White's attitude towards social media hasn't been influenced by The Social Reckoning.

The 35-year-old actor stars alongside Mikey Madison, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong in The Social Reckoning, the new standalone sequel to 2010's The Social Network - but Jeremy insists the movie hasn't altered his way of thinking.

Asked whether the movie has influenced his own thinking about social media platforms, Jeremy told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t know if it changed.

"I think I have always held similar feelings to what we’re trying to provoke with the film, so I don’t think it changed my mind in any way. But it definitely strengthened my opinions. There’s a lot of proof about the addictive aspects of this stuff, and we should all take a step back."

Jeremy plays Jeff Horwitz in the new movie, while Jeremy Strong plays the part of Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook.

However, the Hollywood duo actually didn't shoot any scenes together for the new film.

White said: "Jeremy and I spent zero time together filming — we were totally separate. So the first I heard was the trailer with you guys, but it’s incredible."

Despite this, White has admitted to being impressed by his co-star.

He reflected: "I thought it was great, but that’s what I expect of Jeremy. He’s so talented. He works so hard. It makes perfect sense to me."

Meanwhile, Jeremy has voiced his support for the UK government's decision to ban social media for children, calling it a "great" decision.

The actor - who has daughters aged seven and five with ex-wife Addison Timlin - praised the UK government after they announced they will bring in legislation to stop under-16s from accessing various online platforms.

Speaking to Variety about the decision, Jeremy said: "It’s remarkable how addictive this stuff is.

“I think there needs to be a correction. It’s never going to go away, but I do think there needs to be boundaries or guidelines at a certain point. And I hope there is some kind of slide back into more of an analogue approach in life. Because this is all moving very fast and it’s a little scary."

The movie star - who played Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Now, the 2025 biographical musical drama film - noted his daughters don't have their own phones or tablets. However, Jeremy admitted that his girls occasionally "mess around" on his or their mother's devices.