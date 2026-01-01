Jesse Eisenberg slams wellness trends as 'narcissism masquerading as health'

Jesse Eisenberg has slammed certain wellness trends as "narcissism masquerading as health."

The Social Network star was asked about 'optimising your health' at the Men's Health Lab in New York.

"We've conflated it with some ethical way of living, which I think is just a total mistake, and kind of just takes us further and further into a kind of selfishness as a culture. And, so, I don't like that stuff," he said.

"I understand if it's, like, a hobby, and it's fun for you - then it's fine. It's like playing a board game, or whatever. But to conflate it with some kind of ethical way of living just seems to me so misguided and incorrect."

Eisenberg, 42, also spoke about some of the millionaires who are doing everything they can to increase their lifespan, often spending millions.

"How could you see that people are starving in other places and decide that you need to go in a cold thing, and then a hot thing, so that your whatever is something different," Eisenberg said. "To me, I read this stuff with just absolute mystification. How is it useful? Explain to me how what you're doing helps the world or helps anything besides your own vanity and your own longevity."

Eisenberg, who is currently voicing a character in new movie Minions and Monsters, explained that when he became a dad in 2017, it put a lot of things into perspective for him.

"Like, oh, this is a real thing," he said. "This person needs to eat, and to be dressed," he said. "Suddenly, all these fantastical fears that would keep me up at night are now related to a real thing, and that's much healthier."