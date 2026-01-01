Obsession director Curry Barker signs eight figure deal for next movie

Curry Barker has signed an eight figure deal for his next film.

The Obsession director, who has already filmed his second movie Anything But Ghosts, has inked a deal with Universal Film Group and Blumhouse Atomic Monster for his upcoming third original project.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “This film is something I’ve been excited to make for a while, and I’m thrilled to be reteaming with Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Universal Film Group for it.

"They’ve built the kind of home for bold, original storytelling that every filmmaker dreams of, and I couldn’t imagine better collaborators for this film.”

The outlet has reported that his agreement with the studios is a "rich eight-figure deal", while he is set to write, produce and direct the film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it's said the film is a "barker original horror idea".

The project will keep him under the Universal banner, after horror blockbuster Obsession was released by Universal's Focus Features label, who is also behind Anything But Ghosts.

Blumhouse Atomic Monster joined Obsession after the Toronto International Film Festival, and the team are on board as producers for Anything But Ghosts and the upcoming third project.

The studio's partners Jason Blum and James Wan added in a joint statement: "With Obsession, Curry did what only a handful of filmmakers manage in a generation: he made something wholly original that connected with a massive audience, and that connection is what we care about most.

"The best filmmakers can work anywhere, and we are proud to have a growing slate with Curry.

"Getting to put this project in front of the fans his work speaks to is the whole reason we do this.”

NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Donna Langley praised Barker for his "extraordinary filmmaking prowess".

She said: “Curry Barker has an exceptional ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, pairing an innate instinct for what resonates with audiences with extraordinary filmmaking prowess.

“Barker’s talent is redefining what’s possible and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with him.”

Meanwhile, legendary director Steven Spielberg recently warned Barker, 26, and Backrooms filmmaker Kane Parsons, 20, not to "let success go to your heads".

The former YouTubers have stormed the box office with their respective movies.

Asked what advice he would give them, Spielberg, who was in his 20s when he helmed Jaws in 1975, told The Rest Is Entertainment podcast: "Don't let success go to your heads.

"Do not let wild success go to your heads, because when you make your next movie, you’re starting from scratch.”