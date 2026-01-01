Geena Davis 'terribly disappointed' by cancellation of The Boroughs

Geena Davis is feeling "terribly disappointed" by the cancellation of her TV show The Boroughs after just one season.

The Thelma & Louise actress starred alongside Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare and Clarke Peters as residents of a retirement community who team up to stop an otherworldly threat.

All eight episodes of the sci-fi series dropped on Netflix on 21 May, and less than a month after its release, it was announced on Wednesday that it had been cancelled after one season, despite being currently on the streaming ratings chart.

Reacting to the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Davis revealed that she doesn't know "what happened" with the show.

"Fortunately, the creators, who became our dear, dear friends, were able to tell us before the news came out, and we're all terribly disappointed," she said. "Honestly, I don't know what happened. I think it's probably rare for a show to not get picked up and to have it announced that it's not being picked up while it's still in the top 10. We didn't expect that."

Davis noted that although the first season tells "a complete story" and doesn't end on a cliffhanger, they didn't envision it as a limited series.

"There's a tiny hint at the end that maybe everything isn't fixed, but it is a complete story. And if we had made it as a limited series, then it would've been a big hit, and everybody would be happy," she shared.

The Beetlejuice star even suggested creating an anthology series with the same actors but a different story each season, because she is keen to continue playing her character Renee.

"We so fell in love with each other that we just wanted to keep working together," she praised. "I suggested that the creators write another series, a completely different story with the exact same actors and writers and crew, and we just do it again like an anthology series, right?"

The Boroughs was executive produced by The Duffer Brothers, who created Netflix's smash-hit TV show Stranger Things.

Sources told the outlet that the cancellation was because of high production costs and The Duffer Brothers' move from Netflix to Paramount.