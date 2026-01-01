Jason Momoa is 'number one fan' of Supergirl character Lobo

Jason Momoa is the "number one fan" of his Supergirl character Lobo.

The Minecraft Movie star openly campaigned to play the DC comic-book character on-screen and even pitched himself for Lobo in a text to James Gunn and Peter Safran on the day they took over DC Studios in late 2022.

Momoa, who will make his debut as Lobo in Supergirl, is thrilled that he will always be known as the actor who played Lobo on film first.

"I feel like I'm the number one fan of Lobo and I want to do everyone justice... As far as legacy goes, I got to play Lobo first, how'd you like them apples?!" he joked at a fan event in London on Thursday. "It's really just one of those roles that you were born to play. I loved it as a child and to finally be able to play something like this... It's surreal."

To transform into the "unapologetic" alien mercenary and bounty hunter, Momoa spent four hours in the make-up trailer before filming every day.

He also recalled his first day on set, when he had to drive a motorbike to a certain point as pyrotechnics went off behind him. Once he nailed the first take, it sank in that he'd finally achieved his dream of playing Lobo.

"I remember gunning it with everything, went past the mark where I was supposed to stop and I just hit the brakes so hard," the Game of Thrones actor shared. "I slid right in and pulled the cigar and said the first line, I'm like, 'I'm f**king Lobo!' It was an honour."

He added that director Craig Gillespie kept encouraging him to do "more" during his takes, a note he doesn't typically receive.

"(I'm) like, 'What?! More?' I felt so safe and encouraged to just be... this is the freest I've ever been in a character," he noted. "No one's ever encouraged me to do more."

Momoa played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the previous DC Universe.

Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock in the title role, will be released in cinemas on 26 June.