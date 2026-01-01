Buzz and Woody go ‘to infinity and beyond’ at box office as Toy Story 5 targets record smash

Toy Story 5 is heading for a record-breaking opening weekend.

Disney and Pixar’s latest animated sequel has stormed out of the gate with the equivalent of around £13 million in preview takings, according to industry estimates, putting it on course for one of the biggest debuts of 2026.

Proving its lead characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear remain among the most powerful in cinema more than three decades after the franchise first arrived on screens, the film is projected to earn between £108 million and £112 million during its opening weekend in North America alone, with some forecasts suggesting it could climb as high as £119 million to £130 million following strong reviews from critics.

Internationally, the film is expected to generate a further £101 million, taking its worldwide launch beyond £205 million. The film was produced on a reported budget of approximately £187 million before marketing costs.

In Toy Story 5, technology becomes the latest threat facing Andy’s beloved toys as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and their friends find themselves disrupted by a smart tablet known as Lilypad.

The film reunites Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, while introducing Conan O’Brien and Greta Lee to the franchise as voice actors.

The latest instalment marks the return of two of Pixar’s most recognisable characters after Toy Story 4 became a global blockbuster in 2019, earning more than £748 million worldwide.

The Toy Story series remains one of Disney’s most valuable properties, generating billions through films, merchandise, publishing and gaming.

Tom Hanks, who voices Woody, remains closely associated with the role despite a career spanning films including Forrest Gump, Cast Away, Saving Private Ryan and Philadelphia.

Sitcom star Tim Allen, meanwhile, is best known to audiences not only as Buzz Lightyear but also for Home Improvement and Last Man Standing.

The return of the pair has been a major selling point for fans of the long-running franchise.

The preview performance has already surpassed the equivalent of around £9.4 million earned by Michael earlier this year and trails only 2018’s Incredibles 2 among Pixar preview records.

Industry analysts expect Toy Story 5 to comfortably overtake Toy Story 4’s opening weekend performance, setting a new franchise benchmark.

Disney arrives at the release with momentum following the success of animated feature Hoppers, which earned nearly £292 million worldwide earlier this year.

However, the Toy Story brand occupies a unique position within the studio’s portfolio and remains one of Pixar’s defining creations.

Elsewhere at the box office, A24’s The Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman, is expected to open with between £2.2 million and £3 million.

Hugh is best known globally for portraying Wolverine in the X-Men franchise and recently returned to the role alongside Ryan Reynolds, 49, in Deadpool Wolverine, one of the biggest cinema releases of recent years.

Neon’s horror release Leviticus is also forecast to debut with between £2.2 million and £3 million as it competes for audiences against Pixar’s latest family blockbuster.