Armie Hammer’s new thriller ‘banned’ in Germany over brutal content

Armie Hammer’s latest film has effectively been banned in Germany over its extreme violence.

The actor's movie has become the centre of controversy before even reaching cinemas, with director Uwe Boll claiming Germany had effectively blocked the release of Citizen Vigilante over concerns about its brutality and alleged anti-migrant message.

Citizen Vigilante, an action thriller starring controversy-dogged Armie, 39, is being released in the United States on Friday (19.06.26) by Quiver Distribution.

Directed by German filmmaker Uwe, 61, the film follows Sanders, a man who takes vigilante action against criminals and corrupt officials after becoming disillusioned with what he sees as a collapse in law and order.

Use told The Daily Telegraph German authorities had refused to classify the film, preventing a conventional release in the country.

The development comes as Armie continues his attempted Hollywood comeback after several years away from major studio productions due to a series of allegations made about his sexual conduct, including that he had a “cannibalism” fetish.

The actor remains best known for Call Me by Your Name, The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and The Lone Ranger.

Recent interviews surrounding Citizen Vigilante have focused on Armie’s return to acting after allegations made against him in 2021, which he has denied.

No criminal charges were brought against him following a Los Angeles investigation.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Uwe added about the German ban on his movie: “The rating system refused to give us a rating (in Germany), so now you can only watch it if you bring in a Blu-ray from Austria or Switzerland.

“And I think they did that on purpose. It was a deliberate censorship decision. I hired a lawyer to complain about it, but we lost in a six-two vote as I was told that the film was inciting violence against migrants.”

The film opens with a mother being stabbed to death by migrant criminals in front of her son before Sanders embarks on a campaign of vigilante justice.

According to Uwel, the story was inspired by a high-profile criminal case in Hamburg in 2016 involving the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Uwe said: “If you look at what happened in Hamburg, where the rapists walked free without any penalty, the coverage in the media was like ‘Oh, the poor perpetrators’.

“It’s as if we’re living in a completely insane and absurd political environment, especially in Europe, where people have completely lost track. There is a huge difference between so-called ‘hate speech’ and stabbing people in the neck. But facts don’t matter anymore.”

The director also addressed his political views during the interview.

He said: “It’s absurd how I feel politically.

“Now you’re being told that if you’re a conservative about anything – social, sexual, political – that you’re a Nazi. But this is how things stand at the moment.

“If you question anything – such as the hundreds of billions being pumped into Ukraine – then you’re either a friend of Putin or a Nazi or both.”

When asked whether he was a Nazi, Uwe laughed before replying: “I am not a Nazi!”

The controversy has also renewed attention on Armie’s casting.

Discussing the decision to hire the actor, Uwe said he made the move “because he’s a great actor, and also because he was canceled and wanted to work”.

He added: “He wasn’t charged with anything, there was no lawsuit. He was just a guy who was famous and f****** around. He’s a handsome, charismatic guy, who could be James Bond. In fact, he’d be perfect for the part.”

Armie recently described Citizen Vigilante as his first acting opportunity in five years, saying the offer represented a chance to return to the profession he loves.

The actor has spent recent months speaking publicly about rebuilding his career following the fallout from allegations that emerged in 2021.

Uwe also raised the prospect of working with another controversial Hollywood figure.

He said: “Take Kevin Spacey, for instance. One of the best actors working today. I’d love to cast him in a strong male lead in one of my pictures, but by doing so, I can guarantee that the film would not get an American distributor.

“To me, that’s unfair. He won all the lawsuits and legal cases, and now he’s stuck in these very cheap exotic movies he’s making now. I think he should come back and get another shot.”