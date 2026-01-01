Kylie Minogue and Quentin Tarantino to star in new film Tangled Up in Blue

Quentin Tarantino and Kylie Minogue are set to star in a new film.

The Kill Bill director will step in front of the camera to play a wealthy benefactor in Tangled Up in Blue, the highly anticipated American drama directed by Jamie Adams.

The film will also star Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella and RZA, according to Variety.

The iconic director and the pop star were spotted over the weekend in the Welsh town of Porthcawl, where they shot scenes for a funeral at Newton Church, and a wake at the Saltwater Inn, according to local media outlet Nation.Cymru.

Welsh actors Karen Paullada, Julian Lewis Jones, Craig Russell and Siwan Morris also feature in the movie.

Tarantino's last project with Adams, Only What We Carry, starring Simon Pegg and Charlotte Gainsbourg, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City earlier this month.

Minogue's acting career spans more than four decades, transitioning from Australian TV soaps to international feature films. She is universally recognised for her role as Charlene Mitchell in the soap opera Neighbours from 1986 to 1988.

On the big screen, she starred with Charlie Schlatter in The Delinquents in 1989; Street Fighter alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1994; Bio-Dome in 1996; plus a memorable cameo as The Green Fairy in Baz Luhrmann's highly acclaimed musical film Moulin Rouge! In 2001.