Danielle Olivera welcomes baby boy 10 weeks premature

Danielle Olivera has announced the birth of her baby boy 10 weeks early.

The Summer House star took to Instagram to share that she and her boyfriend, Eoin Heavey, had become parents to a baby boy whom they have named Aidan, but had a long road ahead with their son in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 - 10 weeks early - longest day of the year both solstice-wise and for Mum and Dad," the couple wrote in a statement.

"He's heading to summer camp at NICU for his first 2/3 months in this world, but Mum and Dad can't wait to bring him home, hopefully soon."

The In The City star and Heavey praised the medical team at Stony Brook Medicine in New York City, saying they were "mesmerised by the miracles they perform on a daily basis".

"Dad was a nervous, terrified, sobbing mess but couldn't ask for a better first Father's Day," the message concluded.

Olivera and Heavey announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together in May.

"Baby Heavey on the way," she captioned the post, which included an image of her cradling her bump as Heavey stood behind her.

Although the pair began dating last year, they noted that they had been friends for "a long time".