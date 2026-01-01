Ice Cube and Nia Long to reunite for Are We There Yet? threequel

Ice Cube and Nia Long are set to reunite for a third outing in the Are We There Yet? franchise.

More than 20 years after the hit comedy first screened, the two actors have been attached to follow-up that is currently in development.

Deadline reports that the sequel will be titled Are They Gone Yet? and centres on the growing family of Cube's Nick and Long's Suzanne.

"We built something special with this franchise," Ice Cube shared in a statement.

"Audiences grew up with Nick Persons, and now Nick's got grandkids. Time flies," said the rapper-actor, who has his own production company, CubeVision.

"Partnering with Skydance to bring this story to a new generation is exactly the kind of move CubeVision was built for, and I am excited for the new partnership," Ice Cube concluded.

Are We There Yet?, the road trip classic released in 2005, followed the story of Nick winning over his crush, Suzanne, by transporting her kids in his beloved car.

Are We There Yet? was followed by Are We Done Yet? in 2007.

According to Deadline, Are They Gone Yet? will be written by Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana, with a director to be announced.