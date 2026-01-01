Madonna reveals why biopic was axed

Madonna has opened up about her biopic that Universal Pictures axed.

The Material Girl said the main reason the biopic was shelved was the budget.

"I was supposed to make a movie about my life. I worked on my script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting," she told Interview magazine.

She continued, "We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding budget. I've had an extraordinary life. I've had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?"

Madonna was co-writing the film and was attached to direct as well. Julia Garner was confirmed to play her on the big screen.

The Love Sensation singer said she found a way to make the biopic for less money in Serbia, but the production company wouldn't play ball.

"Maybe they just didn't believe in me. One of their first reactions was, 'We don't believe you'd stay in Serbia more than four days.' And I said, 'Did you read the script?' My whole life has been survival. I'm not going there for a holiday."

In September last year, Garner insisted the film was still very much on. In an interview with W Magazine she shared, "I can't say too much about it, but yes. It's a work in progress."

Garner was first reportedly cast to play Madonna in the biopic in mid-2022.

By January 2023, reports emerged that the project had been scrapped, but the following year, Madonna teased on social media that it was back on.