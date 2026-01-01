Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez team up for alien animation

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez are teaming up for a new alien-themed animation.

Making his animation debut, the Wonka star will lend his voice to rocket mechanic Joe in the film titled Not Alone.

Universal Pictures has also revealed Gomez will voice the character of a scientist called Fran.

Joe is described as an "introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone", while Fran is a "brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world's first-ever plant-fuelled rocket."

Not Alone is the latest film from Illumination, the studio which has racked up hits including the Despicable Me franchise and Super Mario Bros.

"When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance," a synopsis for the film revealed.

"Life becomes more complicated when three aliens - tiny, unruly and adorable - take refuge in Joe's home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran's rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety."

Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan and Jamie Demetriou will play Dunk, Welly and Shirm, while Brett Goldstein will voice Officer Zandro.

Supporting cast members include Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris.

Not Alone will be directed by Eric Guillon, who previously worked on Despicable Me 3.

The film is slated for release on 16th April 2027.