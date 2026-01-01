Emma Watson: 'I thought wildlife photographers were paparazzi'

Emma Watson has recalled mistaking a group of wildlife photographers camped outside her house for paparazzi.

The actress spoke at a business forum for The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife on Monday, and shared a funny tale about growing up in the spotlight while playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise.

Watson recalled fearing paparazzi had discovered her address after seeing "all these men outside with very long lenses" when she was in her living room one day.

"And I thought, 'Today's the day. It's happened, oh my goodness,'" she said while on stage.

"So, (someone) went outside to address them and their long lenses and I snuck out to go another way, and it turned out that the men with the long lenses were actually not there for me, at all."

The 36-year-old star then discovered the photographers were more interested in spotting a special bird than catching her on film.

"They were there for a very rare bird, which is called a red kite," she continued.

"And they were trying to, basically, break into my back garden because they thought that one of these red kites was in our backyard."

Prince William and Benedict Cumberbatch joined Watson at the event in London which aimed to spark a conversation about the natural world and people's shared responsibility to protect it.

During her appearance the actress-and-activist also urged people to use their voices for good and raise awareness about the cause.

"Storytelling is really powerful, and the story that you tell as a brand, and the transparency you have and the way that you talk around these issues, it matters," she explained.

"It matters to young people."