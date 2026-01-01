Tom Holland reveals the Marvel secret he told Zendaya 'right away'

Tom Holland has admitted he told Zendaya "right away" after learning Robert Downey Jr. was returning to Marvel.

The Spider-Man star was one of the first to discover Downey Jr. had landed the role of villain Doctor Doom, after the actor called to tell him personally.

Holland is renowned for letting movie spoilers slip, and while he managed to keep it a secret from the public, he couldn't help telling his now-wife and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya "right away".

"I think I hung up the phone and said (to Zendaya), 'Downey is coming back,'" Holland recalled to Cinemania via Variety.

"(Robert and I) just have casual catch-ups every now and then. He called and told me. It's really exciting. I don't know a lot about those movies by design. I have a reputation for spoiling certain things and I think the studio is keeping me from the juicy details..."

Avengers: Doomsday was announced at the San Diego Comic Con in 2024, with Downey Jr. revealed as Doctor Doom after previously playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Holland continued to discuss Downey Jr.'s return, he revealed he can't wait to find out what will happen to his character Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

"When I do get to grace that set, I am so curious what does that mean for Peter (Parker) and how does that work," he mused.

"It's really cool. I am really excited about whatever it is they are doing."

Holland has previously spoken about his friendship with Downey Jr., with the pair forming a close bond after working together.

Back in 2024, the 30-year-old actor revealed he was one of the few people Downey Jr. had told about his Marvel return.

"I've been speaking to (Robert) a lot, especially about him making his (Marvel) return, which is super exciting," he told Rich Roll podcast at the time.

"That was a tough secret to sit on because I have a reputation for ruining things and I strategically have done no press."