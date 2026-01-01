Amy Adams recalls helping save man who had been stabbed in the neck

Amy Adams has recalled how she once helped save a man who had been stabbed in the neck on a public street.

During an interview for the SmartLess podcast on Monday, the Oscar-nominated actress was asked by co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett whether she remains calm under pressure.

In response, Amy recounted the time she and her father, Richard Adams, raced to a man's side after they left a restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The Enchanted star didn't disclose exactly when the incident occurred.

"These people were screaming, and a guy was walking, and they were yelling, 'He's dying!' And my husband (Darren Le Gallo's) like, 'That's blood!'" she exclaimed. "I was like, 'Darren, you stay here with our daughter.' (My dad and I) ran over, and he'd been stabbed in the neck. So, he was bleeding, and his friends were freaking out."

Amy then described how she and her dad used beach towels to apply pressure to the victim's neck.

"I'm sitting there, somehow going, 'You need to calm your pulse rate. Take a deep breath in.' Like, I literally was just so focused. I was like, 'The more you struggle, the faster you're going to bleed. Just lay down. Let's elevate this,'" the 51-year-old remembered.

Amy admitted that she never discovered exactly what led to the man being stabbed in a public place.

However, she did reveal that the victim survived the attack.

"A guy walks up to me in a restaurant. He's like, 'I heard a story that you and your dad were on the scene of a guy getting stabbed.' And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, that's so funny you heard that story,'" she added. "I was like, 'Oh my God, it's you!' And it was him. And he was all teary, and he had his son with him. It was so crazy."

Amy is currently promoting Apple TV thriller miniseries Cape Fear, co-starring Javier Bardem.