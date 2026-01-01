Jay-Z to star in 8-part documentary about his life so far

Jay-Z is set to star in his own documentary.

The rapper and record exec will sit down with producer Rick Rubin for an eight-part series titled Jay-Z in 8, debuting on HBO this autumn.

Rubin is directing the series and will interview the billionaire businessman about his music, lyrics, life experiences and creative process. The two are well acquainted, as Rubin produced Jay-Z's 99 Problems for The Black Album in 2003.

The series announcement comes on the back of a notable year for Jay-Z. He's been planning celebrations to mark the 30th and 25th anniversaries of two of his best-selling albums, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, respectively, with a series of shows around the world.

He made a return to the stage in May as a headliner at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he revisited hits from his discography.

In July, he will perform at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York, for three nights to celebrate his anniversary milestones.

Jay-Z, who has won 25 Grammy Awards, is married to singer Beyoncé, and together they have two children.

In 2017, he was the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and in 2021, the first living solo hip-hop artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.