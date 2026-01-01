Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer has returned

Chris Evert has revealed her cancer has returned.

The tennis legend, 71, was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, then again in 2023.

Now she has told how she's been diagnosed for the third time, and will start chemotherapy in the next few weeks.

"I have always believed in being open and honest about my health journey," she wrote on Instagram. "This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned."

"I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks. Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health."

She finished her post writing, "Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle. I am deeply grateful to my medical team, my family, friends and everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement. I look forward to seeing everyone again soon."

During her second diagnosis, Evert documented the process of her chemotherapy, which was shown in the new documentary, Chris & Martina: The Final Set, which is due to air on Netflix on June 26.

In response to her latest news, Martina Navratilova showed her support, writing on her post, "My friend Chrissie is a champion of champions and as such she will slay this monster again. We are all pulling for you, and know you will come out on the other side cancer free again- lots of love, m."