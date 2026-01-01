NEWS Exhibition on Screen celebrates Frida Kahlo birthday with nationwide cinema release Newsdesk Share with :





Award-winning production company Exhibition on Screen is set to celebrate the birthday of global artistic icon Frida Kahlo with a special nationwide cinema release on 6th July 2026. The acclaimed documentary film, FRIDA KAHLO, will screen in theatres across the UK, offering audiences a front-row seat to explore the profound life, feverish creativity, and enduring legacy of the legendary Mexican artist on the big screen.



Directed by Ali Ray and produced by Phil Grabsky, the 101-minute film has been updated to feature exclusive material from the blockbuster exhibition Frida: The Making of an Icon, which opened at London's Tate Modern in late June. The special cinematic release provides a unique opportunity for art lovers outside of the capital to experience the essence of the exhibition, showcasing powerful works created by Kahlo alongside a treasure trove of vibrant colour, intimacy, and emotion.



Born on 6th July 1907, Kahlo has cemented her status as a cultural phenomenon and remains the world's most expensive female artist at auction, after her dreamlike painting El sueño (La cama) recently commanded a record-shattering $54.7 million. Created in close collaboration with international art experts, curators, and individuals who knew her personally, the film delivers an in-depth exploration of her private home, studio, and the deep-seated resilience that fueled her revolutionary artistic vision.



The documentary also examines Kahlo’s evolution into a massive global brand. It highlights a new generation of contemporary artists and activists, including Mary McCartney, Amalia Mesa-Bains, and Yasumasa Morimura, who identify with her work and carry her torch forward. The film culminates in an intriguing preview of the Tate Modern's dedicated look at "Fridamania," exploring the commercial objects and pop-culture items that encompass her image, style, and persona today.



FRIDA KAHLO will be showing at participating cinemas nationwide for one day only on Monday, 6th July 2026. Meanwhile, the accompanying exhibition Frida: The Making of an Icon continues its residency at Tate Modern through to 3rd January 2027.