Daveigh Chase died from AIDS, autopsy shows

The official cause of death has been revealed for former child actor Daveigh Chase.

Chase died of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) with other significant conditions, including chronic polysubstance use - using two or more psychoactive substances - according to Los Angeles County medical examiner records.

She died in a hospital, and the manner of death was listed as natural.

Chase began her career at age seven. At eight, she was appearing on TV series including Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, Charmed, The Practice and ER.

In 2001, she was cast as little sister Samantha Darko in the cult film Donnie Darko, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the title role.

She voiced the character of Chihiro Ogino in the 2001 English dub of Spirited Away, before her big break came in 2002, when she voiced Lilo in Lilo & Stitch.

From 2006 to 2011, Chase recurred on HBO's Big Love as young sociopath Rhonda Volmer, and in 2009, she reprised her role as Samantha in S. Darko: A Donnie Darko Tale. After appearing in Thomas Dekker's 2016 horror film Jack Goes Home, Chase withdrew from acting.

Chase died on 16 June aged 35. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, who announced her death the following day, initially said she had died from complications of meningitis and that an infection in her blood caused septic issues.